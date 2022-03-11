Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $43,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

