RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Up 45.8%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 45.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,086,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 702% from the average session volume of 135,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.
RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)
