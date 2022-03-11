RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Shares Up 45.8%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 45.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 1,086,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 702% from the average session volume of 135,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

