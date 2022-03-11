Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,382. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.467 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.36%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

