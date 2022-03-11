Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stake Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,386 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 184,028 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.