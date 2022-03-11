Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Shares Down 1.3%

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 197.40 ($2.59). 262,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 247,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.62).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.65) to GBX 231 ($3.03) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.35) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 263.80 ($3.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £493.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

