SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 117.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.28) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.90 ($18.37).

Shares of ETR:SFQ traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €9.20 ($9.99). 129,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €9.69 ($10.53) and a 52 week high of €14.49 ($15.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.73. The company has a market cap of $417.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

