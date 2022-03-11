SAFE DEAL One Day Trading Volume Tops $241,923.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003585 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $241,923.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.17 or 0.06585715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.12 or 1.00080398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041798 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,711,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,755 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

