Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Up 15%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) rose 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 4,445,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 662,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.
Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)
Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.
