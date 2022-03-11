Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Price Up 15%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) rose 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 4,445,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 571% from the average daily volume of 662,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating ) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFET)

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.