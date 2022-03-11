Safe Trading Up 12.4% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market cap of $284.05 million and $212,876.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.63 or 0.00035090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000750 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

