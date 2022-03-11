SAFE2 Market Capitalization Tops $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

