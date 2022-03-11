SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.28 million and $231,458.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,751.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.50 or 0.00739331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00201044 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00025949 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.