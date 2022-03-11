SafeInsure Market Capitalization Hits $17,821.83 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $17,821.83 and approximately $6.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014802 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000961 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000094 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,357,566 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

