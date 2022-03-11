Safestore’s (SAFE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,423 ($18.65) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,470 ($19.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($16.87).

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,239 ($16.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 745 ($9.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,460 ($19.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,277.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,238.36.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($16.84) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,005.37).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

