Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €140.00 ($152.17) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 38.26% from the company’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) price objective on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on Safran in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on Safran in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €125.27 ($136.17).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €101.26 ($110.07) on Friday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($100.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.38.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

