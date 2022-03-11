Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post sales of $615.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $571.20 million to $647.40 million. Saia reported sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after purchasing an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $267.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a 1 year low of $187.02 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.58.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

