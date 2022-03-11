SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

