salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after purchasing an additional 340,901 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,698 shares of company stock worth $40,792,230 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.69.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

