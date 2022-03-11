Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.15

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $8.74. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 2,438 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

