Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

