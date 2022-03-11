SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.04

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 41127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

