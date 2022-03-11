Sarcophagus Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,046.00 (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $2,046.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00045972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.08 or 0.06631938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,457.34 or 1.00065360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00042227 BTC.

Sarcophagus Coin Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Buying and Selling Sarcophagus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars.

