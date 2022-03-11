Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Sells $66,727.50 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.