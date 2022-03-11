Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.50

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 11.38 ($0.15), with a volume of 231,490 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 24.05 and a quick ratio of 24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.38.

Get Scancell alerts:

In other Scancell news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,308.18).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scancell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scancell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.