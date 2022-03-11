Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $387.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBBTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schibsted ASA from 286.00 to 274.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

