Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.31

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 103208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after purchasing an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

