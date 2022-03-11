Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,951. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

