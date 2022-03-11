Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

