Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Solitude Financial Services’ 9th Largest Position

Solitude Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 5.7% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 329,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

