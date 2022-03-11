Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Boosted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $76.11. 186,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,415. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.