Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.84

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 3304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.