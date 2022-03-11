Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.22

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

