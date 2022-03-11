Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

