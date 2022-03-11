Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Hamish Mclennan Buys 6,500 Shares

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hamish Mclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of Scientific Games stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company had a trading volume of 643,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,587. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.95. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

