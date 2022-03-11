Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 7,571 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Gold (SRCRF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.