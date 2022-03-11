Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 7,571 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

