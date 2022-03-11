Scotiabank Cuts Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEO. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NEO traded down C$1.15 on Friday, reaching C$15.98. 120,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,213. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$13.77 and a one year high of C$22.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.69. The company has a market cap of C$649.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

