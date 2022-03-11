Scott D. Vogel Sells 2,500 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AMR traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,824. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

