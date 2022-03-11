Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 35,013 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.82% of Upland Software worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Upland Software by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,751 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 345,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,545,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Upland Software stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. Upland Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

