Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Open Lending worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

LPRO opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

