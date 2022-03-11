Scout Investments Inc. Buys 69,079 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,079 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.32% of SelectQuote worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SelectQuote by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in SelectQuote by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in SelectQuote by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.51 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

