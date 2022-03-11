Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.02% of Stoneridge worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Stoneridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stoneridge by 60.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRI opened at $18.29 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

