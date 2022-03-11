Sean Tully Sells 3,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ CME traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.96. 1,295,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
