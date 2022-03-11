Sean Tully Sells 3,000 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.96. 1,295,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,053. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $750,203,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

