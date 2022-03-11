Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $213.65 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

