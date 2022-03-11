SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.37 and last traded at $65.37. 14,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,108,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.