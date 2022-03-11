Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Secure Trust Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.33) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

