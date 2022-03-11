Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.33) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,309.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,275.41. The company has a market cap of £218.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

