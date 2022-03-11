SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGRO. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.65) to GBX 1,560 ($20.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.15) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,445 ($18.93) to GBX 1,545 ($20.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 1,283 ($16.81) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 891.56 ($11.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.76). The stock has a market cap of £15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,293 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.67.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

