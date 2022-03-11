Seigniorage Shares 1-Day Volume Reaches $24,328.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $297,388.87 and approximately $24,328.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.