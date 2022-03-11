Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 251.4% in February

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SEKEY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 139,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,671. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.85. Seiko Epson has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

