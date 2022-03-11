Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,089 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. 4,555,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.