Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,112. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 202,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

